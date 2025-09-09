E-Paper | September 09, 2025

Omar Khalid wins Fendrich Open golf

Agencies Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 12:28pm

EVANSVILLE (Indi­ana): Pakistan’s rising golf star Omar Khalid Hussain created history by becoming the first player from his country to win a professional golf tournament on American soil when he clinched the Fendrich Open trophy on Sunday.

Omar, who is the only Pakistani player to be featuring on NCAA Division 1 — the highest level of collegiate sports in US — tamed a long list of professionals in the US$18700 tournament by carding spectacular scores of 61 and 65.

He edged experienced professional Zach Williams from Illinois by one stroke with a 36-hole aggregate of 14-under 126 at the par-70 Fendrich Golf Course.

Over the course of the two rounds, Omar — who became the youngest winner of the National Ama­teur Golf Cham­pionship in 2021 at the age of 16 — fired a total of 14 birdies and an eagle.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Leaky state
Updated 09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

Instead of finding scapegoats for data leak, the authority would be better served with a bit of self-reflection.
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...
Crop devastation
Updated 08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

Govt must use unfolding crisis to push overdue structural reforms in this neglected sector.
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...