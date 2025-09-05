Saad, Shoaib share lead at National Amateur Golf

KARACHI: Saad Habib and Malik Mohammad Shoaib grabbed a share of the lead as the National Amateur Golf Championship tees off at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club on Thursday.

Saad and Shoaib both shot a one-over 73 for a two-stroke lead over a group of nine golfers that included Hussain Hamid, Nauman Ilyas and Saim Shazli. Another two golfers returned a card of 76 with another two a further stroke adrift.

Among other competitions held at the Championship, Pakistan Army Team ‘A’ has a nine-stroke lead over Wapda and Sindh Golf Association in the Inter-Association/Department Match.

Pakistan Team A have a six-shot lead over Sri Lanka in the International Team Match while Federal Golf Association are leading the Inter-Association Senior Team Match.

