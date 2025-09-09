E-Paper | September 09, 2025

CS orders to intensify rescue, relief operations

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:09am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has instructed the authorites concerned to step up ongoing rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas of Jalalpur Pirwala and Liaqatpur.

Presiding over a flood management review meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Monday, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman called on all relevant departments to scale up their response.

He instructed that additional rescue boats be deployed immediately to the hardest-hit areas, ensuring that evacuation efforts were carried out swiftly and efficiently.

He further directed the authorities to carry out evacuations without delay from the areas under threat of flooding and to make use of rafts along with boats’ fleets to move larger number of people to safety in one go.

“Administrative and police officers must stay in the field and keep a close eye on rescue operations,” he said, adding that advance deployment of boats, life jackets and essential relief supplies must be ensured in all districts at risk in south Punjab.

The video-link meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, secretaries of relevant departments, the director-general of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, divisional commissioners from Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan, as well as RPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Leaky state
09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

THE authorities should not feign alarm: after all, they have been repeatedly warned against the compulsion to ...
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...
Crop devastation
Updated 08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

Govt must use unfolding crisis to push overdue structural reforms in this neglected sector.
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...