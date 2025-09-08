Over 2,000 schools damaged in recent floods: Punjab minister

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has said that the recent floods have severely affected the education sector of Punjab, stating that over 2,000 schools in the province have been completely or partially damaged.

Hayat said that the Punjab government is trying to ensure that children’s education in flooded districts is not affected or interrupted.

The minister said that the restoration of educational institutions has been ensured by setting up tent schools in flood relief camps on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

“I have seen determination, courage and faith in the eyes of innocent children in tent schools set up in flood-affected areas,” Hayat was quoted as saying. “The confidence of these children has also increased our morale. If this confidence remains in the children, no one’s dream of education will remain unfulfilled.”