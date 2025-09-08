E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Sri Lanka to play bilateral ODI series in Pakistan after six years: PCB

Dawn.com Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 07:19pm

Pakistan is set to host Sri Lanka for a series of one day international (ODI) matches in Rawalpindi from Novermber 11-15, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday.

A day earlier, the PCB announced that it was set to host Sri Lanka and Afghanistan for a T20 International (T20I) tri-series for the first time from November 17 to 29 in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

In a press release, the PCB noted that this would be Sri Lanka’s first bilateral ODI series in Pakistan since 2019, when they last visited for a three-match series that the Green Shirts won 2-0, with the first ODI in Karachi abandoned due to rain.

“Sri Lanka’s most recent visit to Pakistan came in 2023, when they participated in the ACC Asia Cup and played against Afghanistan in Lahore,” the press release read.

The PCB reiterated that the nation’s maiden tri-series will be held after the ODI matches, while the Green Shirts will host two ICC World Test Championship matches and six white-ball games against South Africa from October 12 to November 8.

International cricket had dried up in Pakistan following a 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore. Consequently, the Green Shirts were forced to play international matches at neutral venues such as the United Arab Emirates.

In 2017, international cricket began gradually returning to Pakistan with the Green Shirts playing against the ICC World XI in a series of three T20 internationals.

Earlier this year, the country hosted the ICC Champions Trophy in February and March, though India played their matches in Dubai. It was the first time that Pakistan hosted an ICC event after 1996.

