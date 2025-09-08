E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Singer Hadiqa Kiani appeals for donations, volunteers to aid relief efforts

Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 02:59pm

Singer Hadiqa Kiani has made a public appeal for relief supplies and medical volunteers to support efforts to save lives and livestock in the area while visiting flood-hit areas of Kasur.

Donations, Kiani said, can be dropped off at a collection point set up by her team at Lahore’s Dolmen Mall; the booth is located at entrance 2 of the mall and accepts both cash and supplies.

Other collection points are set up at Lahore’s Fortress Stadium, Sheikhupura’s Circuit House, Kasur’s District Public School and the Government Guru Nanak College in Nankana Sahib. For donors who are unable to donate in person, her team has asked them to send bank transfers to the Army Relief Fund for Flood Affectees.

Read more here.

