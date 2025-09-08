Over 2m people evacuated from flood-hit areas since June 26, NDMA says

The NDMA data also showed that a total of 2,408,299 people were rescued from flood-hit areas since June 26, APP reports.

Punjab led the nationwide rescue operations with 2,264,500 individuals rescued, followed by KP with 14,317 people rescued, while Sindh saw the evacuation of 127,447 individuals.

In GB, 1,027 people were safely evacuated, while Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 940 evacuations. Balochistan witnessed 19 individuals rescued and the Islamabad Capital Territory saw 49 people evacuated.