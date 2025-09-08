E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Rains, floods claim 910 lives across country since June 26: NDMA

Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 01:25pm

At least 910 people have lost their lives in the torrential rains and flash floods across the country since June 26, according to the National Disaster Management Authority, APP reports.

The latest figures showed that 1,044 people were injured, 7,850 homes destroyed, and 6,180 livestock killed.

At least 910 people, including 241 children, 520 men, and 149 women, have lost their lives in flood-hit areas of the country in incidents related to torrential rains and flash flooding.

In Punjab, 234 people died, including 91 children, 104 men, and 39 women. In KP, the death toll reached 504, with 90 children, 338 men, and 76 women among the victims.

Sindh reported 58 fatalities, comprising 24 children, 26 men, and eight women, while Balochistan reported 26 fatalities, including 16 children, six men, and four women.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 41 people lost their lives, among them were six children, 26 men, and nine women. Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded 38 deaths, comprising nine children, 17 men, and 12 women.

Nine people died in Islamabad Capital Territory, including 5 children, 3 men, and 1 woman.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop devastation
Updated 08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

Govt must use unfolding crisis to push overdue structural reforms in this neglected sector.
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...
Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
Updated 07 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

By including the vaccine in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, it is hoped that awareness levels are heightened.