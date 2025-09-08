Rains, floods claim 910 lives across country since June 26: NDMA

At least 910 people have lost their lives in the torrential rains and flash floods across the country since June 26, according to the National Disaster Management Authority, APP reports.

The latest figures showed that 1,044 people were injured, 7,850 homes destroyed, and 6,180 livestock killed.

At least 910 people, including 241 children, 520 men, and 149 women, have lost their lives in flood-hit areas of the country in incidents related to torrential rains and flash flooding.

In Punjab, 234 people died, including 91 children, 104 men, and 39 women. In KP, the death toll reached 504, with 90 children, 338 men, and 76 women among the victims.

Sindh reported 58 fatalities, comprising 24 children, 26 men, and eight women, while Balochistan reported 26 fatalities, including 16 children, six men, and four women.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 41 people lost their lives, among them were six children, 26 men, and nine women. Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded 38 deaths, comprising nine children, 17 men, and 12 women.

Nine people died in Islamabad Capital Territory, including 5 children, 3 men, and 1 woman.