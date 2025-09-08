E-Paper | September 08, 2025

KP Governor Kundi stresses climate-resilient policies to mitigate losses

Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 12:55pm

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said that Pakistan, particularly KP, was bearing the brunt of climate change and stressed the need for effective policies to mitigate future losses and ensure rehabilitation of flood victims, APP reports.

He said that the provincial government is in constant coordination with the federal government and international organisations to develop climate-resilient strategies.

Our aim is not only to counter the challenges posed by climate change but also to ensure the proper rehabilitation of people affected by recent floods, he added.

Pakistan Floods 2025

