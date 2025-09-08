‘Entire’ district admin on site as Multan’s Jalalpur Pirwala faces flood threat: CM Maryam

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has said that the PDMA and the “entire” district administration were on-site and “actively” managing the situation as Multan’s Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil faced flooding threat.

CM Maryam said on X: “PDMA, Rescue 1122, and the entire district administration are on-site, actively managing the situation. Nearly 2,000 people have been safely evacuated so far, and rescue operations will continue through the night.

“The situation and ongoing operations are being minutely monitored through thermal imaging drones to ensure rapid response and prevent any loss of precious life,” she added.