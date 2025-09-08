FGEHA head summoned in corruption case against officials

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned the director general of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) to record his statement in a case related to alleged illegal disbursements.

The case is based on multiple inquiries related to illegal award of the Built-up-Properties (BuP) of G-13 and G-14 and the Park Road project.

The FIA clubbed all the inquiries of these sectors pending since 2009, a senior official of the FGEHA said.

The FIA notice issued to the FGEHA chief stated that an inquiry into the affairs of the authority was being carried out and “it appears that you [DG FGEHA] are acquainted with the circumstances of the inquiry.”

As per the notice, the DG was earlier asked to join the inquiry on Sept 1 but he “remained unable to join the inquiry proceedings.”

Deputy director and six others have already been arrested by FIA for alleged illegal disbursement of funds in G-14 BuP award

Subsequently, he has been “once again directed to join the proceeding at the FIA Corporate Crime Circle on Sept 9 (today) to respond to the question the investigation team framed for him.”

The FGEHA official said the DG was not facing any inquiry, however, since he is the custodian of the record, the investigation agency needs his statement to proceed with the inquiry against the delinquent officials.

He said the DG had recently held a meeting with the DG FIA on the pending inquiries and also informed the latter about the connivance of FIA officials with corrupt elements of his own department as well as with contractors.

He claimed that the recent arrest of some FGEHA officials was made in consequence of the information shared with the DG FIA by his counterpart in the FGEHA.

It may be mentioned that last week FIA arrested a deputy director FGEHF along with six others for alleged corruption and illegal disbursement of funds in the supplementary award of the BUPs of the sub-sectors of Mouza Thala Sayedan, G-14.

The suspects allegedly illegally showed private individuals as co-owners of five BUPs along with that given to original owners. Private individuals received funds based on false information.

The FIA is also conducting an inquiry into alleged illegal disbursement of Rs518.8 million.

Four officials of the FGEHA, including a deputy commissioner, have been suspended for alleged embezzlement of billions of rupees compensation meant for the affected landowners of G-14/1.

The investigation into the alleged embezzlement stemmed from grievances related to the FGEHA’s settlement claims for land acquired in Chellow and Jhangi Syedan, oldest villages within the boundaries of the newly-developed G-14/1. While the FGEHA has developed other G-14 sub-sectors over the past 15 years, work on G-14/1 only began recently.

Local landowners, numbering around 300, alleged blatant foul play. They claimed that while they awaited fair compensation, the FGEHA disbursed Rs518.98 million in cash compensation and awarded prime plots worth an estimated Rs25-30 million each to a select group of 32 individuals.

Documents showed most of the beneficiaries were investors, not original local residents. At least six individuals received multiple cheques with several recipients belonging to the same family.

According to an FGEHA official, the authority has so far recovered over Rs280 million while the recovery of remaining amount was in progress.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025