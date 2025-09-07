38 more rescue boats sent to Jalalpur Pirwala

A rescue spokesperson has said in a statement that 38 additional rescue boats have been dispatched to Jalalpur Pirwala.

“Currently, 25 rescue boats are operational in Jalalpur,” the spokesperson said. “There are also 29 rescue boats in Multan City and 10 in Shujaabad.”

The spokesperson also appealed to members of the public in Muzaffargarh and Alipur Jatoi to evacuate immediately.

“Despite the risk, flood rescue operations will continue to save people’s lives, as per the instructions of the Multan commissioner.