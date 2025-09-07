E-Paper | September 07, 2025

Ministers directly supervising evacuations: CM Murad

Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 06:37pm

Continuing his press conference at the Flood Emergency Centre, Sindh CM Murad said that commissioners have begun issuing announcements across katcha (riverine) areas to ensure residents vacate their homes and move to safer locations.

He confirmed that provincial ministers are present on both the right and left banks of the Indus to directly supervise evacuations.

CM Murad said that approximately 324,000 people are likely to be displaced, of whom 128,000 have already left their homes.

However, most evacuees have chosen not to stay at relief camps, with some relocating to embankments, he added.

