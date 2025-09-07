Microsoft cloud platform hit by cable cuts in Red Sea

E-Paper | September 07, 2025

Global tech giant Microsoft on Sunday said network traffic for its Azure cloud computing platform was experiencing increased delays in parts of the Middle East due to “undersea fibre cuts” in the Red Sea.

Microsoft did not provide an explanation for what caused the cuts to the submarine lines, but noted its network had been affected since Saturday.

“Network traffic that does not traverse through the Middle East is not impacted,” the company said in a statement.

The internet access monitoring organisation NetBlocks noted that a series of submarine cable outages in the Red Sea has degraded internet connectivity in several countries, including in India and Pakistan.

Global internet and telecom cables have followed shipping routes through the Red Sea, but there has been growing anxiety about the state of the lines after Yemen’s Houthi rebels began attacking passing merchant vessels in late 2023, in actions the group said were in solidarity with the Palestinians amid the Israeli war on Gaza.

The laying and operation of underwater cables have long been the preserve of a consortium of large telecoms operators, but internet giants have largely taken over in recent years as they strive to keep up with ballooning flows of data.

About 1.4 million kilometres (nearly 900,000 miles) of fibre optic cables are laid on the ocean floor, enabling the provision of essential services such as trade, financial transactions, public services, digital health and education around the world.

Damage to submarine cables is not uncommon.

According to the International Cable Protection Committee, there are an average of 150 to 200 outages per year worldwide, or around three incidents a week.

Fishing and anchoring are believed to be responsible for the vast majority of recorded damage to the lines.

Natural hazards to the cables also include ageing, abrasions and equipment failure.

