Multan DC says administration ‘ready’ as deluge expected from Trimmu in 36 hours

Multan DC Wasim Hamid Sindhu has said the district administration had prepared a plan of action to deal with the incoming deluge from Head Trimmu.

According to a statement from his office, water levels at Head Muhammadwala and Shershah Flood Bund on the Chenab river were declining, “reducing pressure on the protective dykes”.

Flows of 543,000 cusecs from Head Trimmu are expected to reach Multan in 36 hours, the statement added. “Due to the deluge, levels at Head Muhammadwala and bunds Bosin and Shershah can rise again.”

DC Sindhu noted, “The intensity of the flows is expected to decrease as it arrives at Head Muhammadwala.”