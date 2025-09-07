E-Paper | September 07, 2025

Various districts of Punjab receive ‘very heavy’ rainfall in past 24 hours: PDMA DG

Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 10:59am

Punjab PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia has said various districts of Punjab witnessed “very heavy” rainfall in the past 24 hours.

He noted that Mangla received the highest amount of rainfall in the past 24 hours (72mm), while Jhelum recorded 40mm, and other districts, including Lahore, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Gujrat, also witnessed showers.

“Its intensity is not as much as the ninth spell’s, but heavy rainfall has been recorded at some locations across Punjab in the past 24 hours.”

Recalling yesterday’s boat capsize incident, DG Kathia said Rescue 1122 had made 25,146 boat trips so far.

