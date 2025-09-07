E-Paper | September 07, 2025

Israel kills 67 in a day, with Gaza City bearing brunt of attacks

Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 08:30am

At least 67 people have been killed by Israel in a day, sources at local hospitals tell Al Jazeera’s team on the ground.

The majority of these people, 45, were killed in Gaza City as the Israeli army continues its campaign to seize the city and displace all its residents south.

The Israeli military has also acknowledged it has struck the Soussi Tower in Gaza City, alleging that the high-rise was used by Hamas, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reports.

Hamas has vehemently denied the allegations and condemned the strike as a “crime”.

Smoke rises after an explosion in Gaza, as seen from the Israeli side of the border on Sept 6, 2025. — Reuters/Amir Cohen
Smoke rises after an explosion in Gaza, as seen from the Israeli side of the border on Sept 6, 2025. — Reuters/Amir Cohen

