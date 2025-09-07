Israel kills 67 in a day, with Gaza City bearing brunt of attacks

At least 67 people have been killed by Israel in a day, sources at local hospitals tell Al Jazeera’s team on the ground.

The majority of these people, 45, were killed in Gaza City as the Israeli army continues its campaign to seize the city and displace all its residents south.

The Israeli military has also acknowledged it has struck the Soussi Tower in Gaza City, alleging that the high-rise was used by Hamas, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reports.

Hamas has vehemently denied the allegations and condemned the strike as a “crime”.