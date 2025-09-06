E-Paper | September 06, 2025

CM Maryam takes emergency measures for flood relief in Gujrat

Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 10:48pm

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken emergency measures to address the worsening flood and rain situation in Gujrat, deploying machinery and senior officials from across Punjab to assist local authorities, APP reports.

Wasa machinery from five major cities has been sent to Gujrat, while five provincial secretaries have been deputed to ensure effective implementation of relief measures until the situation improves.

The CM said that water pumps from Wasa centres in Lahore and other cities have already been delivered to Gujrat, with more heavy machinery, equipment, and staff scheduled to arrive within the next two days.

Work on the action plan to drain floodwater in Gujrat will continue round-the-clock, she said, directing immediate implementation of the Rs21 billion package recently approved for establishing a modern drainage and sewerage system in Gujrat.

She added that a complete system of flood drains would be constructed on modern engineering lines, while the newly established Wasa Gujrat would be equipped with heavy machinery within a week.

