Muqam distributes compensation cheques among flood victims of Shangla

Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam has distributed relief cheques among the families of the 36 people who lost their lives in the flood-affected Shangla district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, APP reports.

“We have come out to serve the people in this difficult time. This work is above politics,“ he said during the cheque distribution ceremony.

Muqam said he personally visited the affected districts, expressed solidarity with the victims and raised their issues with the federal cabinet and the prime minister.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued instructions to all relevant federal institutions to immediately assist the flood victims.

“We first restored electricity and communication roads in the affected areas.”

He said federal relief agencies have fully supported the provincial government in relief activities and PM Shehbaz is overseeing the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas.

Muqam said all federal ministers, including him, are not only supervising the relief and rehabilitation operations in the affected districts, but are also ensuring complete support from the federal government to the victims.

He said the federal government is providing rations, tents, blankets, medicines and other essential items to the victims.

The process of distributing compensation cheques to the families of those who died in the floods is also ongoing from the federal government.