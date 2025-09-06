Punjab PDMA warns that dams are filling up

In its report, the PDMA warned that dams are nearing their capacity.

“Mangla Dam is 87 per cent full while Tarbela Dam is 100pc full,” Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed warned in the report. “The Indian Bhakra Dam on the Sutlej River is 90pc full. Pong Dam is 99pc full, while Thein Dam is 97pc full.”

The relief commissioner added that 50 citizens died due to drowning in the recent floods.

“In view of the Punjab chief minister’s instructions, citizens’ losses will be compensated,” Javed was quoted as saying.