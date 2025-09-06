E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Rescue 1122 teams evacuate 1,629 people and 184 animals to safe places in Chiniot

Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 05:38pm

In view of the current flood situation in the Chenab River, Rescue 1122 operations have evacuated 1,629 people and 184 animals to safe places so far in Chiniot, APP reports.

Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Tahira Khan, Rescue 1122 teams have relocated 102 people to safe places in Mouza Sahmal, Dost Muhammad Lali Pul, Jamia Abad and Mouza Khadkan.

Relief and rescue facilities are being provided to the flood-affected people through 16 flood relief camps established across the district.

