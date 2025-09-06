Federal Minister Amir Muqam distributes cheques to flood victims in Swat

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam has distributed cheques to those affected by floods.

Addressing the ceremony in Swat after handing out the cheques, the minister said compensation is being provided to flood victims, but added that he has requested the prime minister to provide additional funds.

“There is this tradition that compensation is only provided once by provincial governments,” Muqam said. “I specially requested the PM to provide additional money, since he has the authority to do so.

“From the federal government, in addition to the money you have already received, you will receive Rs2 million,” the minister added.