Over 4.2m people, 4100 villages affected in Punjab amid record floods, says PDMA

The ongoing flood in Punjab has affected over 4.2 million people and inundated more than 4100 villages along the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers, as per a PDMA report.

Authorities have evacuated more than 2m people, according to Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed.

Quoting the PDMA report, he said that 423 relief camps have been established in flood-affected districts, along with another 512 medical camps. Javed added that over 1.5m of livestock were evacuated from flood-hit areas during the recent floods.