E-Paper | September 06, 2025

CM gives Gujrat admin 48 hours to clear water

Our Correspondent Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 04:53am

GUJRAT: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday gave 48 hours to the local authorities to clear stagnant water from the city and ordered all sorts of resources required for the purpose.

She gave the deadline during her first-ever visit to Gujrat since becoming the CM. Flanked by Senior Minister Maryam Aurnagzaib and Cheif Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, the CM first inspected Gujrat city’s situation with an aerial view from a helicopter that later landed at Shahbazpur village near Jalalpur Jattan.

The CM was briefed by Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Nurulain Qureshi and PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia at a local college where she also met the affected families.

She handed over cheques for Rs1 million each to the heirs of three boys who drowned in floodwater and also offered condolences. Later, she visited a camp of affected people at Shahbazpur.

Some PML-Q lawmakers led by Punjab Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and veteran politician Nawabzada Ghazanfar Ali Gull, a former MNA and PML-N ticket holder, were also present at the briefing to the CM in Jalalpur Jattan.

However, the group of Abid Raza Kotla, the Gujranwala division

president of PML-N, boycotted the CM visit showing differences within the party ranks as former PML-N MNA Malik Hanif Awan said he could not come to the event due to the wedding of his grandson whereas former minister for state Jaafar Iqbal is out of country as Mr Gull, Mr Awan and Jaffar Iqbal are considered anti Abid Raza group in the local ranks of the

PML-N.

The CM then arrived in Gujrat city and went to Fawara Chowk from the old GT Road, and official sources said the CM showed concerns over the urban flooding.

She issued directions to the housing secretary, C&W, PDMA DG and the local administration to resolve the issue within 48 hours.

On her directions, more machinery was brought from Lahore and Faisalabad.

It is learnt that the CM has also directed the departments concerned to prepare a package for improvement in Gujrat drainage and sewerage system.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hybrid failures
06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

IT is difficult to disagree with the remarks of the Supreme Court’s Justice Athar Minallah, who on Thursday...
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
06 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

BY and large, it is the low-income countries that face the greatest burden of disease. Several factors contribute to...
Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...