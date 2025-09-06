CM gives Gujrat admin 48 hours to clear water

GUJRAT: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday gave 48 hours to the local authorities to clear stagnant water from the city and ordered all sorts of resources required for the purpose.

She gave the deadline during her first-ever visit to Gujrat since becoming the CM. Flanked by Senior Minister Maryam Aurnagzaib and Cheif Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, the CM first inspected Gujrat city’s situation with an aerial view from a helicopter that later landed at Shahbazpur village near Jalalpur Jattan.

The CM was briefed by Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Nurulain Qureshi and PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia at a local college where she also met the affected families.

She handed over cheques for Rs1 million each to the heirs of three boys who drowned in floodwater and also offered condolences. Later, she visited a camp of affected people at Shahbazpur.

Some PML-Q lawmakers led by Punjab Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and veteran politician Nawabzada Ghazanfar Ali Gull, a former MNA and PML-N ticket holder, were also present at the briefing to the CM in Jalalpur Jattan.

However, the group of Abid Raza Kotla, the Gujranwala division

president of PML-N, boycotted the CM visit showing differences within the party ranks as former PML-N MNA Malik Hanif Awan said he could not come to the event due to the wedding of his grandson whereas former minister for state Jaafar Iqbal is out of country as Mr Gull, Mr Awan and Jaffar Iqbal are considered anti Abid Raza group in the local ranks of the

PML-N.

The CM then arrived in Gujrat city and went to Fawara Chowk from the old GT Road, and official sources said the CM showed concerns over the urban flooding.

She issued directions to the housing secretary, C&W, PDMA DG and the local administration to resolve the issue within 48 hours.

On her directions, more machinery was brought from Lahore and Faisalabad.

It is learnt that the CM has also directed the departments concerned to prepare a package for improvement in Gujrat drainage and sewerage system.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025