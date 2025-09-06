E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Man killed in Kurram car ambush

APP Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 04:54am

KURRAM: One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident in Lower Kurram, police said on Friday.

They said as per the initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire on a car. They said inmates of the car were going to attend a marriage party.

As a result of firing, a man died on the spot, and his two daughters were injured.

The deceased and the injured were shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital, Parachinar.

The police have started a search operation to trace the culprits.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025

