Man killed in Kurram car ambush

KURRAM: One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident in Lower Kurram, police said on Friday.

They said as per the initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire on a car. They said inmates of the car were going to attend a marriage party.

As a result of firing, a man died on the spot, and his two daughters were injured.

The deceased and the injured were shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital, Parachinar.

The police have started a search operation to trace the culprits.

