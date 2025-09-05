30 arrested in Kurram search operation

KURRAM: About 30 suspected persons were arrested during a search and strike operation in Lower Kurram on Thursday.

During the operation, led by DPO Kurram Malik Habib Khan, was conducted in Mahora area of Lower Kurram. About 30 suspects were arrested and house of main accused involved in Wednesday’s attack on a vehicle killing six people was also demolished.

The security forces and police conducted joint operation which was supported by local people.

Sources said the security personnel were equipped with modern weapons and supported by gunship helicopters for aerial surveillance of the village. During the operation the house of main accused was demolished under the Kohat peace agreement reached a few months ago.

DPO Malik Habib Khan said on the occasion that those who took the law into their hands and disturbed the area peace would be dealt with an iron hand and strict legal action would be taken in accordance with the Kohat agreement.

He further said that to maintain peace in Kurram, local elders and security forces were on the same page and very soon the main accused involved in yesterday’s incident would be arrested.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025