BISE sets new dates for matric exams

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 04:53am

RAWALPINDI: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi on Friday announced new dates for the Matriculation Second Annual Examinations 2025, which were earlier scheduled to start from September 10, will now be held from September 29.

According to BISE spokesman Arslan Cheema, this decision has been taken in view of the flood in many parts of the province and the difficulties faced by students and parents due to the recent flood situation and continuous rains in different parts of Punjab.

He said that the aim of postponing the examinations for about three weeks is to provide better facilities and a conducive environment for the students.

RBISE Chairman Adnan Khan said that the examinations have been rescheduled, giving top priority to the convenience of the students. The new date sheet will be released in a few days.

He further explained that the change in the dates will not affect the results of the Matriculation Second Annual and Intermediate Part-II.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025

