Moving beyond limits: How one student from KP defied disability to top Matric exams

Muhammad Sudais Khan, a 17-year-old student from rural Charsadda in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has emerged as a remarkable symbol of perseverance, proving that physical limitations cannot suppress determination and talent.

Born as a disabled person, who had both his hands and one foot rendered non-functional, Sudais faced an uphill journey on the road to getting an education.

This year, not only did he sit for his Matriculation examinations under the Peshawar Board, but he also shocked the community by scoring an impressive 890 marks, all accomplished with just one toe.

Despite all the hardship, Sudais answered each question using the only working toe on his left foot, without ever letting his physical constraints define his potential.

His achievement, unprecedented and inspiring, has turned him into a symbol of resilience and a role model for people of all abilities across KP and beyond.

“I was not expecting this much appreciation from the people,” Sudais told Dawn.com.

He said that his public school was very supportive of him, saying that “my friends and school fellows never let me feel my disability”.

A biology teacher at his school, Abdullah Jan, called him an example for the world, saying, “His success is a motivation for students.”

Sudais had to face various challenges to mark his name in this spot. Being a disabled person is full of hardships, including mobility issues. “More than the disability, the transportation was a bigger challenge for me,” he said.

He added that his school was about seven to eight kilometres away from his home, adding, “I had very limited resources to fulfil my transportation needs.”

Sudais’s parents were happy and surprised at the same time about his success. His father, Muhammad Nawaz Khan, who drives a Qingqi rickshaw, told Dawn.com that walking from home to school was a barrier for Sudais.

“Every morning, I had to take him in a Qingqi for 7-8km to his school,” he said, adding that Sudais’ education was the goal. He continued, “We will work hard for his education.”

Sudais quoted his mother as saying: “I am the happiest mother today.” He further shared his mother’s remarks, stating: “Besides all of your barriers, I had a feeling that you (Sudais) will get success where everyone will get to know you.”

Peshawar Division Commissioner Riaz Mehsood greets Sudais Khan in Peshawar, Aug 2. — DawnNewsTV

Sudais’ achievements have become talk of the town, with government officials offering rewards for his hard work after his exemplary success.

Peshawar Division Commissioner Riaz Mehsood invited Sudais and his family, awarding him with cash and certificates. “With one hand and a foot disability, this is a big success,” Mehsood said. “We will further help Sudais in his educational struggle,” he added.

MPA Laik Muhammad Khan also acknowledged the hard work and motivation of the young student and announced a Rs50,000 cash prize for him. “More children will learn from his example,” he said.

As Charsadda celebrates one of its brightest stars, Sudais’s story reminds us all that courage can break any barrier when paired with opportunity.