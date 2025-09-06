E-Paper | September 06, 2025

10 new dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

Published September 6, 2025

RAWALPINDI: As many as 10 more dengue patients from the garrison city have been admitted to three government-run hospitals, bringing the total to 188 for the current season.

A total of 49 patients were admitted across three hospitals, including Holy Family Hospital in Satellite Town, Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital in Raja Bazaar, and Benazir Bhutto Hospital on Murree Road.

So far this year, 188 cases have been reported. In comparison, last year, 2025, there were 120 cases reported till September 5, and in 2024, 120 patients were reported from the district. The new 10 patients arrived from Kotha Kalan, Rehmatabad, Khana Dak, Lakhan, Takht Pari, Kalyal, Dhoke Hassu, New Parrian, Satellite Town Block F, and Dhamial.

District administration officials have urged residents to cooperate with anti-dengue teams to ensure areas are cleared of mosquito larvae. They emphasised that controlling dengue is impossible without community cooperation, and raising awareness about dengue remains a pressing need.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025

