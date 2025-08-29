E-Paper | August 29, 2025

11 new dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

Published August 29, 2025

RAWALPINDI: As many as 11 new dengue patients arrived in the three government hospitals on Thursday, taking the tally of the season’s cases to 99.

A total of 46 patients were admitted to hospitals, out of which 17 were confirmed dengue while the remaining were waiting for dengue serology reports.

The new patients arrived from Dhoke Babu Irfan, Sadiqabad, Bhadana, Kalyal, Rehmatabad, Dhamial, Girja and Wah Cantonment and Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonments. In Murree, six new cases were reported taking the tally to 77.

As many as 22 patients were admitted in Murree Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and nine of them were confirmed dengue.

A meeting was held on Thursday chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema. MNAs Tahira Aurangzeb, Malik Abrar and Daniyal Chaudhry, MPAs and officials of all relevant departments attended the meeting.

The DC inquired about the dengue surveillance in cantonment areas while there was no representative of the cantonment boards in the meeting. He directed that fogging should be conducted in all the union councils of the district and cantonment wards.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025

