E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Board formed to finalise PML-N candidate for Pindi cantt by-poll

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 04:53am

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rawalpindi Divisional President Malik Abrar Ahmed, on the directives of the party leadership, on Thursday constituted an eight-member board comprising local leaders to finalise a suitable candidate for the upcoming by-election in Ward No. 8 of Rawalpindi Cantonment.

The board includes PML-N NA-55 President Chaudary Tayyab , General Secretary Irfan Imtiaz, Member Punjab Assembly Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, MPA Malik Mansoor Afsar, Malik Fazalur Rehman Saits, Rasheed Khan, Shaukat Butt, Malik Sagheer Ahmed and Suleman Haider Shah.

The board will not only receive applications from aspiring candidates but will also recommend the most suitable candidate to the leadership to ensure effective public service through the party’s best representative.

PML-N Divisional President Malik Ibrar Ahmed said the party was the true representative of public aspirations. He added that, in line with the leadership’s directions, a transparent and consultative process will be adopted to finalise the candidate. “PML-N firmly believes in democratic values and is committed to meeting the trust of the people of Ward No. 8,” he added.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025

