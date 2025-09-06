Sindh, Pakistan Railways to jointly finalise modalities for KCR revival

KARACHI: The Sindh government and Pakistan Railways (PR) have agreed to collaborate on finalising the modalities for the revival of the long-delayed Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

During a meeting at the CM House on Friday, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah proposed to Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi that technical experts from both Sindh and PR should jointly work out the modalities of the project.

According to a statement issued by the CM House, the chief minister stressed the urgent need to revive the KCR and expressed frustration over the project’s continued delays.

The statement said that the KCR would serve an estimated 650,000 passengers daily and provide critical east–west and north–south connectivity across Karachi. However, it added, the updated feasibility still awaits approval from Chinese authorities as the project is set to be executed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The chief minister proposed to the minister a collaborative approach, suggesting that the Sindh government and PR jointly develop the project, with involvement from donor agencies and the private sector.

The federal government decided to execute the project under CPEC, and as per the approved plan, the KCR has a 43.2-kilometre route, including 25.51km elevated and 17.7km on ground, and it would have 24 stations — 13 elevated and 11 on-ground.

The meeting was informed that anti-encroachment drives had already cleared over 11 acres of railway land along Drigh Road, Karachi University, Urdu College, and Gillani stations, but “problematic encroachments” remain near Liaquatabad and Urdu College.

The chief minister assured the minister that the Sindh government would continue to support PR in anti-encroachment operations and urban rehabilitation measures linked with the KCR route.

The meeting agreed that experts from both sides will jointly work out the final modalities of the KCR project, station outsourcing, and new train services.

The railway minister endorsed the chief minister’s proposals and gave assurances of full federal support.

