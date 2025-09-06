Army to remain at forefront in face of flood emergency in Sindh, civil administration told

SUKKUR: Com­missioner and deputy commissioners of Sukkur division on Friday briefed representatives from the army, navy and Rangers about civil administrations’ preparedness for the anticipated super flood and a strategy to carry out a massive relief and rescue operation in case of emergency.

The briefing was held in the office of the Sukkur Commissioner Abid Saleem Qureshi. It was attended by Brig Jameel of the Pakistan Army,

Lieutenant Jahangir of the Pakistan Navy and Wing Commander Atif of 93 Wing, besides deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners of Larkana division.

Brig Jameel told the officials that the Pakistan Army always stood with the nation and would remain at the forefront as and when needed. He said that the army was in constant contact with the divisional and district administrations in the face of the situation.

Brig Jameel stresses integrated strategy, effective inter-agency cooperation to meet security challenges in riverine areas

“There are security challenges in the riverine areas, which need to be tackled with an integrated strategy and by making inter-agency cooperation more effective,” he stressed.

Those present at the meeting were

Sukkur DC Nadir Shahzad Khan, DIG Faisal Abdullah Chachar, ADC-I Amir Ansari, ADC-II Hajin Ajan and senior officials from the PDMA, Rescue 1122 and related departments including irrigation, health, education and motorway.

Commissioner Qureshi told the meeting that all arrangements to deal with possible flood had been completed and that officers and employees of all departments concerned had been put on high alert.

He said relief and rescue work was in full swing in ‘sensitive’ areas of the division and control rooms had been established at the division and district levels.

He said that a large population in 36 UCs and over 750 villages, besides livestock and crops, could be affected if above 700,000 or up to one million cusecs passed through Guddu Barrage.

He said that 70 relief camps had been set up and more than 200 boats kept ready for the relief and rescue operation with the cooperation of PDMA, Navy and private sector. More than 600 boats would be made available for emergencies, he added.

In addition, a warehouse has been established by the PDMA in Sukkur where tents, boats, life jackets, and other necessary items were available.

Ministers on close watch

Separately, several ministers serving as focal persons for flood within their assigned areas have been keeping a close eye on water level in the Indus and various courses of flood across Sindh.

In Larkana, MPA Jamil Soomro, who is also the political secretary to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari visited Moria Loop, Akil Agani and other bunds on the right bank of the Indus.

Talking to journalists along with Larkana Commissioner Tahir Sangi, he said: “People living in the riverine areas are braver than those in the settled (pucca) areas as they do not fear the river. We have lived along the banks of the Indus River for centuries … we love Indus … this time, too, predictions are made about a super flood, but so far, the irrigation department and the administration have told me that thankfully, there is no situation like the 2010 super flood or any major flood”.

He said that although sudden developments could not be ruled out, for now, there was no immediate danger.

M.B. Kalhoro in Larkana also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025