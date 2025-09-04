Bilawal stresses need for transparency in flood relief operations

• Asks Minister Nasir Shah to ensure immediate and effective response with focus on long-term rehabilitation of affected regions

• Visits ailing politician Khursheed Shah at hospital

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has emphasised the need for transparency and swift action in flood relief operations.

“The Sindh government must leave no stone unturned in helping the flood victims,” he instructed Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

According to a press release, Nasir Shah met called on Mr Bhutto-Zardari to brief him on the ongoing relief efforts in flood-affected areas across the province.

During the meeting, the PPP chief directed authorities to ensure immediate and effective response while also focusing on long-term rehabilitation of the affected regions through comprehensive planning.

Mr Shah informed the party chairman that relief and rescue operations were actively underway in Sukkur, Rohri, and other flood-hit areas. “Rescue teams and relief camps are fully operational, and all government machinery is on high alert,” he said, reaffirming the provincial government’s commitment to standing with the people in this difficult time.

“The Sindh government continues to prioritise the safety, rehabilitation, and welfare of flood-affected communities, aiming to restore normalcy as quickly as possible,” the minister informed the PPP chief.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani also called on the party chief and briefed him on measures being taken by his department for flood relief operations.

PPP chief visits Khursheed Shah at hospital

Also on Wednesday, Mr Bhutto-Zardari reached a local hospital to inquire after the health of senior politician and ailing party leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

He remained with Mr Shah for some time and wished him speedy recovery.

Aseefa reviews flood preparedness in Nawabshah

MNA Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, accompanied by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, visited Shaheed Benazirabad district on Wednesday to review preparedness and response measures in areas at risk of flooding.

During her visit, she was briefed by the commissioner, deputy commissioner and senior police, irrigation, rescue and health officials She was informed that under a super flood scenario up to 80,000 residents across 95 villages in nine union councils (UCs) could be affected.

Daily monitoring is being carried out with regular updates to assess and respond to the evolving situation. Officials also reported that approximately 64,000 livestock may be at risk, with evacuation efforts currently in progress.

Areas in Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand, including Saeed Kando, Phullel, Khad, Gehram Mari, Bahawal Shah, Mehrabpur, Mari and Morya Lakho have been identified as particularly vulnerable.

To support relief efforts, 59 relief camps have been identified and 11 medical camps have been activated so far. Arrangements for life jackets, boats, fire brigades, ambulances, dewatering pumps, and ventilators have also been made.

Commending the ongoing efforts, the first lady appreciated the authorities for their commitment to safeguarding lives and livelihoods.

Assuring the people of Shaheed Benazirabad that they would not be left alone in this hour of crisis, Ms Bhutto Zardari emphasised:

“This is not a moment for political division but rather a time to stand together as one nation.”

She directed all stakeholders to intensify relief work and continue working collectively to support flood-affected families, ensuring that every possible step is taken to protect lives and provide timely assistance.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025