E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Ministry of Climate Change should start preparations now for next monsoon: PM Shehbaz

Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 10:32pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the Ministry of Climate Change should start preparations now for the next monsoon season, PTV News reported.

The prime minister held a review meeting in Islamabad regarding the damages caused by recent rains and floods, as well as ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities.

“The Ministry of Climate Change should start preparations now for the next monsoon season,” he said.

The rehabilitation of those affected by recent rains and floods is a priority; preparations must be ensured for areas adjacent to rivers in the southern parts of the country, he added.

The federal government is always ready to provide all kinds of support to provincial governments, PM Shehbaz said.

