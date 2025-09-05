Chenab and Ravi continue to face ‘very high’ flood levels: FFD

Chiniot Headworks on Chenab River and Balloki and Sidhnai on Ravi continue to witness “very high” flood levels, according to the Flood Forecasting Division’s data last updated at 9pm.

While the outflows at Balloki were rising, they were declining at Sidhnai.

Panjnad Headworks on the Chenab river, where waters from Sutlej merge, was still in a “high” flood, with over 310,000 cusecs of outflows.

Ganda Singh Wala on the Sutlej was still facing an “exceptionally high” flood, with over 303,000 cusecs of water flowing.