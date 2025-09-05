PPP chief urges Punjab to declare agricultural emergency

Bilawal said he would approach CM Maryam and request that she declare the flooding in Punjab an agricultural emergency, due to crops being damaged by floodwater.

“In the phase of providing relief, we will request that the PM and provincial government treat this situation as an emergency and provide seeds and fertiliser to affected farmers,” he said.

Bilawal recalled that during previous floods, a plan was enacted to provide free seeds, calling it a “great step” and saying that he would appeal for this system to be put back into action.

“I will also request that the PM assist farmers with loans and electrical components. I am confident that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the provincial government will help you, but we will also appeal to the federal government.”