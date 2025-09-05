Intensity of floodwater decreasing at Head Muhammad Wala, Chenab Bridge: Multan DC

A statement from the Multan deputy commissioner’s office has said that the intensity of floodwater in the Chenab River is decreasing.

Water levels reaching Head Muhammad Wala, the Chenab Bridge, Basti Jhagunwala, Akbar Dam, Sikanderi Nallah and Sher Shah have all decreased, with the reading on the emergency gate at Akbar Dam falling from 414 to 413.5.

“The water level in the Chenab is expected to decrease in the next 12 hours” the statement read, quoting DC Waseem Sindhu. “In the public interest, no decision will be taken to breach Head Muhammad Wala or the Sher Shah embankment.”

The DC added that further evacuation of citizens is underway and that the technical briefing committee is meeting every fornight to assess the situation.