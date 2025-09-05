Iesco on high alert to ensure power supply during possible rains, flooding in Islamabad

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has placed its field formations on high alert in view of possible rains and flooding in streams and nullahs, Chief Executive Officer Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood has said, APP reports.

In line with directions from the government and the Power Division, the Iesco chief chaired a meeting where necessary instructions were issued to field formations to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the Iesco region during possible rains and flooding in nullahs, timely clearance of system faults, and controlling any potential damage to the system, said a press release.

He directed the line staff to strictly follow safety principles 100 per cent during work, while field officers were instructed to remain in full coordination with the district administration and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Engineer Khalid Mahmood said that uninterrupted electricity supply to valued consumers is our foremost responsibility, and Iesco officers and staff have always proved their professional capabilities in every situation.