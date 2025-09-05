Girls clinch top positions in Peshawar board HSSC exam

The position holders with provincial minister for education Faisal Khan Tarakai during a ceremony in Peshawar on Thursday. — White Star

PESHAWAR: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar on Thursday announced results of higher secondary school certificate (HSSC) examinations wherein girl students clinched top positions in pre-medical, pre-engineering and general/computer science groups.

The results were announced at a ceremony here at BISE office. The provincial minister for elementary and secondary education, Faisal Khan Tarakai, was chief guest on the occasion. The event was also attended by special secretaries of elementary and secondary and higher education, Abdul Basit and Sharif Hussain, respectively.

BISE chairman Khuda Buksh, controller examination Inamullah Shah, its secretary Mehdi Jan, teachers, brilliant students and their parents attended the ceremony. A total of 62,322 students had appeared in the overall Part-II examinations and 44,902 (72 per cent) were declared successful.

Aneesa Urooj of Forward Girls College Peshawar (FGCP) stood first in pre-medical group by getting1,145 marks out of 1,200. Mohammad Hassan Mughal of Peshawar Model Degree College stood second and Marwa Qaisar of Jinnah College for Women (JCW) got third position by attaining 1,139 and 1,138 marks, respectively.

72 per cent students pass Part-II exam

In pre-engineering group, Tuba Rauf of JCW clinched first position by getting 1,117 marks whereas Atika Laila of JCW and Mohammad Haris of Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) both shared second position by getting 1,112 marks each. Aiman Tariq of JCW was declared third in the group by receiving 1,111 marks.

Similarly, Sumaya Jehanzeb of Peace School and College Charsadda (PSCC) begged top position in general/computer science group by getting 1,132 marks, whereas Iltiffat Qazi of FGCP and Areesha Asif of PSCC were declared second and third by receiving 1,100 and 1,099 marks, respectively.

In humanities group, Ikramullah and Mohammad Hisham of Usmania Children Academy Peshawar clinched first and second position by obtaining 1,070 and 1,069 marks, respectively. Hafiza Kainat of Iqra Huffaz Secondary School and College Warsak Road was pronounced third by receiving 1,066 marks.

Faisal Khan Tarakai said on the occasion that the examination was conducted in a transparent and fair manner for which the officials of BISE Peshawar should be appreciated. He said that provincial government would continue to take fool proof measures on modern footings to ensure holding of transparent examination.

He said that the experiment of assigning mixed examination halls to students of different educational institutions proved successful and students got marks purely on merit. He announced that government would construct examination halls across the province, especially in merged districts.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025