800 Afghans returned via Angoor Adda border in four days: official

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: The phased repatriation of Afghan refugees under the supervision of the district administration continued here on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner Musarrat Zaman told Dawn that 800 refugees returned to Afghanistan in the last four days through the Angoor Adda border point.

He said that the returnees included men, women and children, who crossed the border in an orderly manner under the guidance of staff members deployed at the gate.

The DC said that the entire process was being conducted peacefully, in line with regulations and in coordination with security forces.

Also, the district administration has made a temporary shelter established at the Angoor Adda border functional. The 50-bed facility has drinking water, electricity and food for families awaiting return to Afghanistan.

Also, the district administration has set up a tent village in Agri Park Wana to temporarily accommodate the returning families. The facility has basic amenities to cater to the needs of children, women and elderly persons.

On the security front, DC Musarrat Zaman said that strict arrangements had been made at both Angoor Adda and Agri Park Wana, with a heavy police presence to maintain law and order.

He said joint monitoring by the administration and security forces ensured a transparent, safe and organised repatriation process.

Officials of the administration said that priority was being accorded to the provision of administrative guidance, safe movement and necessary support to all returning families.

They urged people to cooperate with authorities and avoid crowding at locations other than designated points to prevent disruption of services.

The DC said that more families were expected to return to Afghanistan in the coming days, with additional measures to be adopted as required.

He said that the repatriation of refugees was peaceful, well-organised and trouble-free due to the close coordination between district authorities and security forces.

Spokesman for the district administration Saqib Khan said that field teams had been deployed to assist returning families on the ground and provide immediate help in case of emergencies.

He said the media should disseminate verified information regarding the repatriation exercise.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025