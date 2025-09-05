CDA approves projects to tackle water shortage, upgrade sports grounds

ISLAMABAD: City managers on Thursday approved PC-I of various projects, including the construction of 100 recharge wells and 20 tanks for rainwater harvesting, as the capital is confronted with a severe water scarcity.

Besides, PC-I for the upgradation of five cricket and as many football grounds was also approved.

Under this project, CDA will upgrade Shalimar, Diamond cricket grounds, National Cricket Ground and Marghazar Cricket Ground. Five football grounds will also upgraded that are located in various areas of the city.

The cricket grounds remained in unauthorised custody of some individuals for a long period of time and recently the CDA retrieved them.

However, cricket lovers will get real benefit when the CDA will reduce the match fee, which is currently Rs15000 per day.

DWP also okays PC-I for construction of RCC sewer in low-lying areas from Rawat T. Chowk to Soan River

“Upgrading cricket grounds is a good step of CDA, but paying Rs15000 per match is highly difficult for club level cricketers. Besides, upgrading these facilities, CDA management should abolish the match fee for Saturdays and Sundays for club cricketers to promote sports. CDA should continue charging armature and corporate sectors,” said a club cricketer.

The CDA Development Working Party headed by Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa approved PC-I of the projects.

A press release stated: “In line with the vision of Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi CDA-DWP decided to upgrade cricket and football grounds across the city to promote healthy activities in Islamabad. Under this project, five cricket and five football grounds in Islamabad will be modernised and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to meet future needs. A PC-1 of Rs513.477 million was approved for this purpose.”

It quoted the chairman as saying that the revenue generated from these cricket and football grounds will be used for their construction, maintenance, beautification and promoting sports and talent hunt programmes.

The meeting approved PC-I worth Rs185.282 million to construct 100 rainwater rechargeable wells at various locations to raise the groundwater level and recharge rainwater.

The meeting was informed that a couple of years ago, CDA had constructed 100 such wells which “had been producing good results”.

The press release said DWP also approved a budget of Rs1404 million for the construction of 20 water tanks at various locations in Islamabad to prevent the wastage of rainwater.

The meeting also approved PC-I for construction of 11 wetlands at various locations to eliminate water pollution from natural streams and channels. The meeting was informed that these wetlands will scientifically treat polluted water before releasing it back into water resources.

The meeting also approved PC-I amounting to Rs88 million for construction of an RCC sewer pipeline in low-lying areas from Rawat T. Chowk to Soan River. The PC-I of a one kilometre road at Sangjani was also approved.

Five Christian employees to visit Vatican City Separately, a balloting ceremony was held for picking five employees of the civic agency, who will fly to Vatican City for performing their religious duties.

The ceremony was attended by CDA Member Finance Tahir Naeem Akhtar, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, CDA Workers Union General Secretary Chaudhry Mohammad Yaseen, and a large number of officers. Earlier this year, CDA had sent around 70 Muslim employees for performing Haj.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025