Protective dykes of 2 Gujrat villages breached: Punjab minister Shafay

Punjab Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain has said that floodwater coming from Azad Kashmir had caused large-scale devastation in Gujrat City, while the administration was working round-the-clock to minimise losses, APP reports.

Speaking to the media, the minister said the protective embankments of villages Loran and Madina Syedan were breached due to heavy floods, and repair work was underway throughout the night.

“We are trying our best to reduce the damage caused by this calamity,” he said, adding that a temporary canal was being constructed to drain floodwater from Gujrat city into the River Chenab.

Hussain added he had been supervising relief operations for the past two days “without rest”.

The minister said that all necessary arrangements had been in place to cope with heavy rains. However, the intensity of the floods was unprecedented in the history of Gujrat.