Opinion: Beauty beyond looks

We were sitting in the school canteen when Aliya passed by.

“Look at her dark complexion,” one of the girls whispered. “Her features, oh my God, she looks like a mouse.”

Everyone started laughing and adding their own opinions. They were passing judgments without asking themselves if they had any right to do so.

Maybe you have heard such comments too, if not made them yourself. Sadly, these remarks are becoming common among teenagers. The doll-like, skinny appearance with flawless features has become the standard of beauty. With social media, these beauty expectations have skyrocketed, often with painful consequences for those who do not meet societal standards.

People easily pass hurtful comments about skin tone, body weight, appearance and beauty. They seem indifferent to others’ feelings, and social media makes such things a lot easier and more widespread. People think it is their right to comment on others and make comparisons. These comparisons are baseless, and victims often feel uncertain and depressed. Many people online share tips on how to hide dark complexions or uneven features, to look what they consider beautiful. This is concrete proof of a deep-rooted insecurity born from biases, comments and the race to have the ‘perfect’ looks.

Social media has raised impossible standards of beauty, but it’s time we break the cycle of judgement

But the consequences? It all comes with a heavy cost of lowered self-esteem and confidence. Victims either become attention seekers as a result of the societal neglect they face, or pleasers just to be in the good books of others. Some can’t get through the trauma, so they become obsessed with beauty standards and grow anxious just because they don’t want to be the topic of conversation or the one constantly being judged. Deep-rooted resentment and jealousy then take other forms.

On the other side of the spectrum, those with good looks feel superior and overconfident. They behave arrogantly with others and talk about people’s looks as if they have the right to.

What we forget during all this is that we are more than just our looks. We forget about our character and the values we possess. Who a person truly is isn’t defined by their looks, but by what they are on the inside. We are all directly or indirectly involved in this cycle of judgment and prejudice. Let’s break it and stand up for what is right and what has to be said. Let us own our mistakes and fix them. We have the power and we have the voice. We have to uncover true connections and look beyond appearances; only then will we be able to have deep connections.

Once we clean our lenses, only then will we be able to see the reality of those pure hearts. Remember, our heart is the truest reflection of who we are. Now let us reframe our minds and those of others. Beauty is not just about looking beautiful; it is about having a heart of gold. Beauty is about honesty, truthfulness and embracing others.

The next time you start commenting on others based on looks or feel the urge to tease someone for being overweight, stop there and think for a moment. How would you feel if you were in their place? And for those who are victims, step up this time, walk with courage and be confident in yourself. Help those who need help and bring change. That is real beauty — the beauty of kindness and acceptance.

Published in Dawn, Young World, September 6th, 2025