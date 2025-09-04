READ: Why breaching is ‘not an option’ for Sindh

As Punjab continues to use breaches to divert water from its overflowing rivers, Sindh may not be able to emulate this strategy due to its unique topography, with a provincial minister categorically ruling out this option.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, who is stationed at the Sukkur Barrage to monitor floods, says that breaches were not an option.

“There is no option of breach in our minds,” he said, adding that Sindh’s topography tells a different story when it comes to such decisions.

“Gradient in Sindh’s lands is lower than the Indus River,” he argued, while asking people not to worry about any possible breaches.

Tando Jam Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Altaf Siyal said there were variables in the soil gradient in Punjab and Sindh and breaching a dyke was a different story for each province.

Read more here.