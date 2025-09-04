20 homes damaged as flood wreaks havoc in GB’s Darel Valley

At least 20 houses, crops and trees have been severely damaged due to floods in Gilgit-Baltistan’s (GB) Darel Valley.

Darel Assistant Commissioner Waseem Abbas told Dawn.com that the flood occurred at 6am this morning due to heavy rains, which engulfed the Gamari area and damaged 20 houses, of which five were completely demolished.

“There are reports of flooding in other nullahs as well,” Abbas said. “Information about this is being collected and locals say that many people fled the area when the flood hit.

The AC said that while dozens of people have relocated to safer areas, locals reported that the water channel system has been severely affected by the flood and cattle sheds have also been damaged.