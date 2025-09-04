E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Head Muhammad Wala near Multan under ‘constant’ monitoring as water nears ‘critical’ level: commissioner

Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 01:29pm

As the water gauge at Head Muhammad Wala on River Chenab near Multan has been recorded at 413.66ft — just few feet short of the critical leve of 417ft — Multan Commissioner Amir Karim Khan says that the situation was under “constant observation”.

“Breaching decision to be made by the technical committee,” said a statement by the commissioner. He added that the decision will be based on the water flow speed, intensity and other flood factors.

“Measures are being taken swiftly to protect the population,” Karim asserted, adding that people were being relocated to relief camps, where the administration was making efforts to provide them with three meals a day and basic facilities.

“Most affected families prefer to stay with relatives instead of relief camps,” the commissioner noted.

Location of Head Muhammad Wala on the Chenab River, in Multan, Punjab. — Google Maps
Location of Head Muhammad Wala on the Chenab River, in Multan, Punjab. — Google Maps

Pakistan Floods 2025
Live

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...
Unity for survival
Updated 03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

Even amid a shared tragedy, leaders reach for familiar tactics of point-scoring.
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...