Head Muhammad Wala near Multan under ‘constant’ monitoring as water nears ‘critical’ level: commissioner

As the water gauge at Head Muhammad Wala on River Chenab near Multan has been recorded at 413.66ft — just few feet short of the critical leve of 417ft — Multan Commissioner Amir Karim Khan says that the situation was under “constant observation”.

“Breaching decision to be made by the technical committee,” said a statement by the commissioner. He added that the decision will be based on the water flow speed, intensity and other flood factors.

“Measures are being taken swiftly to protect the population,” Karim asserted, adding that people were being relocated to relief camps, where the administration was making efforts to provide them with three meals a day and basic facilities.

“Most affected families prefer to stay with relatives instead of relief camps,” the commissioner noted.