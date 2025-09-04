E-Paper | September 04, 2025

NDMA issues warning of high flooding in Chenab River

Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 10:10am

The National Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning of high flooding in the Chenab River, Radio Pakistan reports.

The NDMA noted that heavy rainfall in the upper catchment regions, combined with water discharge from the dams, has triggered another flood wave moving from Marala towards Khanki headworks.

The authority has advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and follow guidance to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding.

The flood wave in Chenab River is expected to reach Trimmu Headworks on September 8 with a flow of 330,000 cusec, the report added.

