E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Army troops deployed in Sindh’s vulnerable areas amid flood risk

Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 09:52am

The Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies have taken precautionary measures in view of the possible flood threat in Sindh, state-run Radio Pakistan reports.

Noting the “recent rains in Pakistan and India’s water aggression”, Radio Pakistan said army troops have been deployed in vulnerable areas, along with necessary equipment.

Pakistan Rangers in Sindh are providing security to the staff assigned to the construction and repair work of the Irrigation Department. “Patrolling and check-posts on protective embankments have been further increased,” the report added.

It further said that people evacuating from the katcha area were being provided assistance as well. Rangers, in collaboration with the civil administration, have set up a free medical camp too.

Pakistan Floods 2025

