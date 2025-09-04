E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Preparations in place for more ‘controlled breaches’ as waters from Ravi-Chenab set to converge

Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 09:18am

As the confluence of the swollen Ravi and Chenab rivers near Khanewal threatens the districts of Multan and Muzaffargarh, Punjab authorities brace for an unprecedented disaster in light of a “dual threat”, which persisted despite several controlled breaches over the past week.

The water level at Muhammadwala and Sher Shah was recorded at 412 feet, only five feet below the critical level. The authorities termed the next 12 hours critical, as the pressure at the breaching points continued to increase after the convergence of the Ravi and Chenab rivers near Khanewal.

In order to save urban centres along the eastern rivers, the Punjab government has been following a policy of controlled breaches to relieve pressure on barrages and main embankments to protect densely populated cities.

A decision on whether to conduct a breach at Head Muhammadwala, Sher Shah Flood Bund, and Rangpur is expected within hours to save Multan and Muzaffargarh, with 17 points identified.

A flood-affected villager stands outside his partially submerged house, after heavy rain showers induced a rise in the water level of the river Sutlej in Kasur district, Punjab on Sept 3, 2025. — AFP
A flood-affected villager stands outside his partially submerged house, after heavy rain showers induced a rise in the water level of the river Sutlej in Kasur district, Punjab on Sept 3, 2025. — AFP

